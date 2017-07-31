We’re often told we have to sacrifice comfort for style or vice versa when it comes to finding a pair of attractive yet comfortable flats. Well, J.Crew is sick of it. The retailer no longer wants to participate in the ongoing (and never-ending) narrative that flat shoes aren’t cute. Function and fashion can co-exist, and no longer must we choose between the two.
J.Crew is currently selling a pair of suede tassel flats called the Lottie, and though they may not sound particularly mind-blowing, please allow the product description to do the heavy-lifting. “Our most comfortable ballet flat ever — and here's the secret, according to our design team: a cushiony, flexible rubber sole, elastic details for a just-right fit, and the teeniest amount of lift — that actually makes a big difference,” the website reads. “Oh, and not to mention, they're adorable.”
And they actually are. Available in black, icy rose (a very millennial pink color, if you will), ripe papaya (a burnt orange creation), and dusty slate (what we imagine the residue from a piece of chalk would look like on your fingers if blackboards were still at thing), the shoes go for $118 and are already impressing the most loyal of J.Crew fans — though they do warn that the flats run small and may require a breaking-in period.
One San Francisco-based reviewer wrote: “I saw these in the store in black and orange, and thought they look cute for weekends, but still classic enough for work. Because of the elastic at the heel, these felt very small on. I'm usually an 8 in J.Crew flats and even the 8.5 felt a little snug. I'm not sure how much they'd stretch out with wear. They also are a more slender fit, so I'd go up half size or even one whole size if your feet are not narrow. The black color is elegant, but the tassels blend into the shoe so they're not easily seen. I chose the orange color, which looks great with navy and other neutrals.” The other two reviews (at the moment, there's only three on-site) echoed similar sentiments: “Beautiful shoes, not so comfortable yet” and “Darling flats — size up,” they read.
The people have spoken, but are you sold? Let us know below if you're going to put this whole "most comfortable shoe ever" bit to the test.
