Where To Get Michelle Obama’s Millennial Pink Dress

Oh, to be a woman unbridled, no longer restricted by the politics of getting dressed in the White House. Former First Lady Michelle Obama is living her best, and might we add, most fashionable life since exiting the Presidential residence. As of late, she’s keeping up with trends in a way that shows off her personal style like never before. In the past few months, Obama has been photographed wearing cold shoulder tops, athleisure, and, most recently, a millennial pink dress.
On Monday, Obama attended the Women’s Foundation of Colorado’s TogetHER conference in Denver wearing a number from Tanya Taylor’s pre-fall collection. Called the Cara dress, Taylor’s website says, “this cutout floral midi-dress features a custom designed Pre-Fall print, a v-neckline, a tie at the waist, and a flare silhouette.” It retails for $575, but as with anything Obama wears it’s sure to sell out quickly.
She completed her look with statement Simone Rocha earrings and white Jimmy Choo pumps. Speaking of the discrimination she faced during her time in the White House, she told some 8,500 people, “Women, we endure those cuts in so many ways that we don’t even notice we’re cut. We are living with small tiny cuts, and we are bleeding every single day. And we’re still getting up.” Yeah, and getting dressed up. We’re glad to see that some things, especially Obama’s dedication to making a statement with her wardrobe haven’t changed.
