Michelle Obama Is Down With Athleisure, Too

Never not put together, the former FLOTUS went for a head-to-toe Under Armour look: Everything from her lilac racerback top to her black cap were from the Baltimore-based athletic brand. (Her fellow hikers seemed to have gotten the memo, too: You can spot the company's graphic logo on their caps and T-shirts.) What's more, a few of Obama's exact pieces are even on sale right now: You can score your own pair of her blue, striped SpeedForm Gemini 3 sneakers for under-$100, and/or her purple, paneled Fly-By Printed leggings for under-$50. (Sizing is limited on the latter, though, so you'll want to move quick.) Overall, though, the final tally makes her take on athleisure pretty affordable — meaning it'll likely sell out in no time.