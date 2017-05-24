Michelle Obama Is Down With Athleisure, Too

If there's anything we've learned from Michelle Obama's most recent vacation style, it's that the former FLOTUS is down with trends. For one, we can credit her for singlehandedly renewing our interest in cold shoulders. Now, she's given us an indication that there's another movement she's stanning for in 2017: athleisure.
We thought the Merriam-Webster recognition of this trend signaled its imminent demise back in mid-2016, but the state of athleisure is strong — and it's not because we keep telling ourselves that as a way to justify more frequent legging purchases. No, it's a movement that's been kept relevant by the Gigi Hadids of the world for a few seasons already, and will continue its reign thanks to the former occupants of the White House. Obama was spotted on a hike through the Tuscan countryside (again, all very casual), in her coordinated athleisure best, Who What Wear reports.
Never not put together, the former FLOTUS went for a head-to-toe Under Armour look: Everything from her lilac racerback top to her black cap were from the Baltimore-based athletic brand. (Her fellow hikers seemed to have gotten the memo, too: You can spot the company's graphic logo on their caps and T-shirts.) What's more, a few of Obama's exact pieces are even on sale right now: You can score your own pair of her blue, striped SpeedForm Gemini 3 sneakers for under-$100, and/or her purple, paneled Fly-By Printed leggings for under-$50. (Sizing is limited on the latter, though, so you'll want to move quick.) Overall, though, the final tally makes her take on athleisure pretty affordable — meaning it'll likely sell out in no time.
Given some of her most high-profile initiatives while in the White House, we're not surprised Obama has gravitated towards athleisure. And frankly, we're just excited we'll get at least six months out of this trend, thanks to her seal of approval.
