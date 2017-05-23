Michelle Obama Is Singlehandedly Keeping The Cold Shoulder Trend Alive

There comes a time in every trend's life cycle where, inevitably, we get fatigued. Suddenly, the one garment that we couldn't get enough of, that we talked ourselves into investing in because "we could wear it all the time," and that we thought would defy seasonality, somehow, because of its sudden ubiquity... just doesn't quite excite us anymore. Such was the case with chokers. (Hey, remember that Generation Z-fueled '90s throwback?) And, as much as it pains us to say, that's where the off-the-shoulder blouse, or the "cold shoulder" look, if you will, was headed — that is, until Michelle Obama dipped her toes (or, more appropriately, well-sculpted arms) into the trend. Suddenly, we're more interested in clavicle-bearing tops than we have been in a while.
The former FLOTUS was spotted strolling through the streets of Montalcino in Italy, wearing her Tuscan getaway best, according to Vogue. That included one-shouldered, deconstructed shirting, paired with frayed, cropped-hem white distressed denim and matching slide sandals; not long after, this meant a shoulder-baring white blouse with high-waisted green trousers and a red top-handle bag.
It's not simply the fact that Obama wore summer '16's most pervasive trend that has us revisiting this type of skin-exposing blouse. (Although, her stamp of approval certainly means a lot to us.) Her styles of choice — Teija's striped cotton-poplin top and Club Monaco's Jamia blouse — are unlike most of the shoulder-baring pieces we already have hanging in our wardrobes. So, once again, we find ourselves investing in a very specific type of top for summer... But we're not mad.
See how Obama is keeping the "cold-shoulder" dream alive in the slideshow, ahead.