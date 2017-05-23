Michelle Obama Is Singlehandedly Keeping The Cold Shoulder Trend Alive

There comes a time in every trend's life cycle where, inevitably, we get fatigued. Suddenly, the one garment that we couldn't get enough of, that we talked ourselves into investing in because "we could wear it all the time," and that we thought would defy seasonality, somehow, because of its sudden ubiquity... just doesn't quite excite us anymore. Such was the case with chokers. (Hey, remember that Generation Z-fueled '90s throwback?) And, as much as it pains us to say, that's where the off-the-shoulder blouse, or the "cold shoulder" look, if you will, was headed — that is, until Michelle Obama dipped her toes (or, more appropriately, well-sculpted arms) into the trend. Suddenly, we're more interested in clavicle-bearing tops than we have been in a while.