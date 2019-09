How To Make An Athleisure Outfit Work Every. Single. Time.

Of course, we’re at the point where “athleisure” goes well beyond incorporating leggings into our everyday dress. And Rose has noticed a shift in terms of the types of pieces she and her clients are attracted to. First, of course, there are sneakers: Hadid turned Rose on to Reebok’s Classic Leather when the model started working with the brand, and now the stylist recommends it for its comfort and clean silhouette. Then, there are the other comeback pieces on her radar. “I was just styling a client, and I put [her in] a pair of track pants with heels,” she noted with some surprise. “It’s that mix-and-match. It’s not thought-out for me: If I find something cool, I’m going to work around it.” While our instinct may be to pick up some chunky white kicks to pair with track pants, the stylist went down the more unexpected route — and the resulting look was even better than the ‘90s outfit conventions that inspired it. “All these designers are catching on to that [mix and match],” Rose observed. “Vetements just did the collaboration with Reebok, and it’s amazing: the fit, the quality, the detail.” These two don’t have to exist in totally different categories — if anything, they’re stronger together.