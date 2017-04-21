If you’ve ever noticed Kendall Jenner’s affinity for duster coats or Gigi Hadid’s penchant for mirrored sunglasses, you can thank Monica Rose. The L.A.-based stylist has been crafting the trends you’ll low-key be obsessed with a few months’ after spotting them on one of the many celebrities on her roster. (Her other clients include Chrissy Teigen, Kaia Gerber, and Chanel Iman — so, yes, you know her work.) So, when Rose lists out what she considers the definitive spring/summer essentials for 2017, you take notes.
That’s exactly what the group gathered at Reebok Classics’ Coachella event did, right before the festival kicked off in Indio, California. When first asked about what she considers “fashion essentials,” she began listing off items both she and her clients — or “girls,” as she calls them — can’t get enough off. Festival style will come and go, but these staples will get us through the season. “Coachella is only three days, guys” she kindly reminded the audience. So, if you’re looking for what to fringe next, you’ll want to check elsewhere. If you want to know the nine buys Rose is eyeing for herself and the very stylish squad she styles, however, the ahead list has got you covered. And if you pay close attention to her Instagram, well, odds are you already know about some of them.
Travel and expenses for the author were provided by Reebok for the purpose of writing this story.