I Spent A Whole Month Wearing Athleisure 24/7

During the final week of athleisure, I lobbied to extend the story to two whole months, but my editor didn’t really see the point. Much to my surprise, I was anxious about the prospect of not wearing workout clothes constantly. After those rocky first few days, I was comfortable — hell, I was straight-up luxuriating — in an endless sea of stretch. It was like the (much trendier and lax) school dress code I never had. It was hard to wean myself off of athleisure; I took a full week to wear any denim.



Staying faithful to sweat-wicking garb for four weeks also took more discipline than expected. I broke the challenge exactly once: I carelessly pulled on a cape blazer from my desk when I was craving the transformative effect of clothing to make me feel more productive. I immediately felt guilty.



That slip-up aside, four weeks of Spandex may have slightly changed my closet, long-term. Despite my checkered history with shorts, I've been wearing them frequently. I’m sneakily swapping in sports bras for “real” bras as much as I can. And don’t get me started on the magnificence of the skort. My monthlong affair with athleisure proved that, yes, the category has enough breadth and polish (though it doesn’t come cheap) for me to feasibly wear it all the damn time. For all you know, I still am.