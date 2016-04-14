Update: Time to get in formation — Beyoncé's debut Ivy Park collection is now live. Click through to shop the range in full.
This story was originally published on April 12, 2016.
The time has almost come to sweat just like Beyoncé. (Or to wear Bey-designed clothes while perspiring, at least.) If you've somehow missed all of the hype leading up to the launch, Ivy Park is a full-fledged fashion label that the superstar launched (and co-owns, in a 50-50 split) with Topshop's billionaire owner, Sir Philip Green.
The debut collection includes leggings with three different rise options (dubbed The I, The V, and The Y, from least to most ab coverage), an array of "second skin" pieces (think tanks with built-in sports bras, bodysuits, and medium-impact sports bras) plus streetwear pieces like logo sweatshirts, T-shirts, and parkas. In addition to prominent branding, detailing throughout the 200-strong collection includes a honeycomb motif and fishnet mesh. Each season, expect fresh outerwear designs.
The line's name was unveiled at the end of March (you can read about its multipronged origin story here); Ivy Park was the focus of (and the wardrobe for) Bey's major Elle cover story interview. (She didn't even give an interview to Vogue, after all).
Ivy Park has pretty egalitarian ambitions for a workout line: It aims to be a "democratic brand and is for everybody and every body shape" that will "start a cultural movement in the vocabulary we use around one another, around our daughters, and around all the young women in our lives," according to a press release.
You'll be able to shop the extensive activewear line at retailers like Topshop, Nordstrom, and Net-a-Porter on Thursday; it'll be available in sizes XXS to XL. In the meantime, you can check out all of the looks from the collection right here, and get a head start on that Ivy Park wishlist.
