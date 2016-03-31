Buzz about Beyoncé's mysterious, very intriguing fashion label with billionaire retail kingpin and Topshop owner Sir Philip Green first surfaced last year, and was confirmed in late November. Since then, details have been sparse, save for the fact that the label would be activewear-focused. And now we know the fashion line is named Ivy Park, and it will be available in mid-April.
The full-fledged brand (trust us, it's far grander than your standard-issue designer collaboration) is a joint venture between Queen B and Green. They're both co-owners of the label, which will be available in the U.S. at Topshop, Net-a-Porter, and Nordstrom on April 14. Bey revealed the news via Instagram Thursday.
Since this is Beyoncé we're talking about, this certainly isn't your garden variety launch of a couple of coordinating leggings and sports bras. It's being billed as the antithesis of one-off designer capsules. She's apparently trying to create something that "purposefully goes against the celeb collaboration phenomena" with Ivy Park, according to a PR rep.
"When I'm working and rehearsing, I live in my workout clothes, but I didn't feel there was an athletic brand that spoke to me," Knowles said in a statement. "My goal with Ivy Park is to push the boundaries of athletic wear and to support and inspire women who understand that beauty is more than your physical appearance."
Expect to find out what the threads will actually look like, and why, exactly, Bey (and Green) wanted to do something different in the activewear space, in a week or two. In the meantime, may we suggest doing a bit of spring cleaning of your athleisure wardrobe in preparation for Ivy Park's drop?
