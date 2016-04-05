Can Workout Gear REALLY Be Empowering? Beyoncé Thinks So

In addition to scouring for the talent to design Ivy Park’s “custom technical fabrics” in a way that “tried to focus on pushing athletic wear further,” as Beyoncé describes the process, she was pretty selective design-wise, since so many years of practicing and performing means lots of time spent chilling in Spandex. “And because I’ve spent my life training and rehearsing, I was very particular about what I wanted,” she told Elle. “I’m sweating, I’m doing flips — so we designed a high-waist legging that’s flattering when you’re really moving around and pushing yourself.”



As for the empowering, you-do-you message behind Ivy Park, the star wants the line "to celebrate every woman and the body she’s in while always striving to be better.... For me, [Ivy Park is] the place that my drive comes from," she said. "I think we all have that place we go to when we need to fight through something, set our goals and accomplish them."