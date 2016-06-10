



“Sales have been amazing,” says Bandier — to the tune of $20 million annually based on a 12-month run rate. Currently, there are five locations, with a Los Angeles location slated to open sometime in 2016, with the goal of three additional stores in 2017 and four more in 2018. There are also plans for their first-ever international brick-and-mortar outpost in the near future — no word yet on where, though Bandier mentions that she’s particularly interested in the U.K. and Asia markets. (The retailer's site does already ship internationally.)



Bandier plans to open studios in flagship stores in numerous cities, such as L.A., while having other satellite locations in the vicinity without class studios (i.e. the Upper East Side and the Hamptons in NYC, and possibly Brentwood in L.A.) Besides the fitness and fashion spaces, Bandier is really into beauty, so she introduced a tight edit of products onto the Bandier selling floor at the NYC flagship. The end goal? “The new 'department store’ for the active, modern woman,” Bandier explained, which could also eventually include fitness equipment, too.



Bandier isn’t concerned about the athleisure — or, rather, active fashion — bubble bursting anytime soon. “People are always going to be working out, and are taking better care of their health than ever before. We’re living longer, and people always want to take care of themselves. I’m not worried.”