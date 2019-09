Now You Can Shop Rihanna's Fenty Apparel

We've been waiting since they made their runway debut in February to shop Rihanna's debut Fenty ready-to-wear designs — and today's the day. Her streetwear-inspired apparel and accessory collection for Puma will drop at three locations today — at Bergdorf Goodman in NYC, as well as a duo of Puma Six:02 pop-up shops created expressly for the big Fenty roll-out, in NYC and L.A — as well as online . On September 7, the collection will be widely available at Puma stores, as well as at select retail partners. Prices range from $30 to $425. If it's anything like the star's Fenty footwear, this collection is going to sell out fast. Check out the inaugural drop in full ahead, and shop the range in full on Puma's website This story was originally published on August 22, 2016.Sure, Rihanna's had quite year in fashion collaborations, but nothing compares to her athleisure-meets-Vetements-meets-Bad Gal runway debut for Fenty by Puma, which has since spiraled into consecutive sell-out footwear releases. Unless you're Naomi Campbell Drake , or RiRi herself , though, Fenty clothing has been hard to come by — even harder, believe it or not, than scoring one of her furry slides on drop day.But the time has finally come. Rihanna Navy members, mark your calendars for September 6, when Fenty x Puma apparel will be making its debut on store shelves and online, confirming reports of a late-summer drop. "As creative director, [Rihanna] fuses her independent approach to music and fashion with the sport-driven design of Puma," the brand wrote on Instagram . "The result is fearless." Meanwhile, Rihanna has continued to rep her ready-to-wear onstage , in case you need Bad Gal-approved styling inspiration.