Sure, Rihanna's had quite a year in fashion collaborations, but nothing compares to her athleisure-meets-Vetements-meets-Bad Gal runway debut for Fenty by Puma, which has since spiralled into consecutive sell-out footwear releases. Unless you're Naomi Campbell, Drake, or RiRi herself, though, Fenty clothing has been hard to come by — even harder, believe it or not, than scoring one of her furry slides on drop day.
But the time has finally come. Rihanna Navy members, mark your calendars for September 6, when Fenty x Puma apparel will be making its debut on store shelves and online, confirming reports of a late-summer drop. "As creative director, [Rihanna] fuses her independent approach to music and fashion with the sport-driven design of Puma," the brand wrote on Instagram. "The result is fearless." Meanwhile, Rihanna has continued to rep her ready-to-wear onstage, in case you need Bad Gal-approved styling inspiration.
If you've ever logged on to Puma's website at 10:00 a.m. EST on the day of a Fenty shoe restock, you know it's pretty damn hard to get your hands on a pair (which isn't a surprise, given the company's latest earnings report — Puma said its sales were up at the end of Q2, with Rihanna cited as one of the reasons why, per Bloomberg). Granted, creepers are a lot less intimidating to style than, say, the extra-long-sleeved and extra-cropped sweatshirts we saw on the Fenty runway. (You can revisit the whole thing on Vogue Runway.) Still, we expect Rihanna's ready-to-wear to achieve the same sell-out effect.
We've reached out to Puma for more information about the collection's debut launch, and will update our story when we hear back.
