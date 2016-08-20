What a delight to see this beautiful Queen in my designs for @VogueItalia! This is a crazy feeling man! @iamnaomicampbell From the very first moment in your career, you've touched and inspired so many young girls all over the world! I was one of them, and to see this come full circle is a trip to say the least! I'm blessed to have you as a friend, one that will pick up the phone at any hour of the night, one that still makes time even when she has none, just to send me vitamins and facial products, or even tanning oil for my vacation lol!!! That's why these photos mean so much more to me, you're a True beauty, One love!

A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 18, 2016 at 9:15am PDT