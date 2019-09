For the umpteenth time this year, Rihanna has been caught all smiles, waving to the paparazzi as she struts across playing-with-death type structures . Most recently, the unapologetic songstress was seen in Paris walking along the foundation of a ferris wheel covered in hundreds of holes just the right size to sink her shoe into. And what's even more frustrating (and stress-inducing) is how close she gets to them.But how? We've seen your performances, Rihanna. We know you can dance, thus we know you've got balance and rhythm. But this...this is some illuminati-type sorcery that we're too scared to touch. Were you a model in a past life? A damn runway coach? If the stars were knocked out of alignment one night, would you even fall? Or would your stiletto hover, as if by magic, over a tiny hole its exact size? Because THAT would stress us out, too.As @Msyonce tweeted, this is "how close my life is to falling apart."