Rihanna — with her many performances, accolades, teetering stilettos, and portable wine — is an icon to many. But Robyn Fenty, too, had her heroes growing up. One of those was Naomi Campbell, who would go on to become a member of Riri's inner circle. (The supermodel even sat front row at her inaugural Fenty fashion show in February.) And upon seeing Campbell wear her designs in a recent editorial, the performer couldn't help but get a little reflective.
In the September issue of Vogue Italia, Campbell was styled by Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele in streetwear brands, like Kanye West's Yeezy, Riccardo Tisci for Nike, and, of course, Rihanna's Fenty ready-to-wear, which debuted at New York Fashion Week in February. This is pretty huge for any designer, and Bad Gal Riri is no exception. She took to Instagram to explain just how special it was to see one of fashion's greats — and one of her personal "queens" — wear her creations.
What a delight to see this beautiful Queen in my designs for @VogueItalia! This is a crazy feeling man! @iamnaomicampbell From the very first moment in your career, you've touched and inspired so many young girls all over the world! I was one of them, and to see this come full circle is a trip to say the least! I'm blessed to have you as a friend, one that will pick up the phone at any hour of the night, one that still makes time even when she has none, just to send me vitamins and facial products, or even tanning oil for my vacation lol!!! That's why these photos mean so much more to me, you're a True beauty, One love!
"This is a crazy feeling, man!" she wrote before addressing Campbell directly. "From the very first moment in your career, you've touched and inspired so many young girls all over the world! I was one of them, and to see this come full circle is a trip, to say the least!"
She then talked about Campbell as a friend: "One that will pick up the phone at any hour of the night, one that still makes time even when she has none just to send me vitamins and facial products, or even tanning oil for my vacation." You know, the important things. Ultimately, it's these qualities that make this moment so special for the performer: "That's why these photos mean so much more to me," she explained. "You're a true beauty." Cue the awws and aspirational #sames.
Rihanna's Fenty apparel hasn't even hit shelves yet. (It'll reportedly arrive in stores next month.) A lucky few — outside of RiRi herself — have been able to wear it in the wild, including her frequent collaborator, Drake. Her shoes have been a well-documented sell-out, though, and we expect the ready-to-wear to be just as much of a hit.
