So now you tell me, what do I deserve?



Because, this is about 5% of the harassment I have experienced this year. And this isn't even the worst of it. What about the nights I'm out with my friends and just because I have heels on and am at a bar, people feel they have the right to hiss, yell, or even grab me or my friends?



Or what about the gym? It's what I like to think is my safe zone. It's the one place I feel men should respect me most, because there I feel like we're on the same playing field. There, I feel the most empowered. There, I feel the most belittled by the comments, by the glares, and by the entitlement.



I had a man come up to me a couple months ago as I was filling my water bottle at the water fountain in the gym. He told me he liked my leggings, that they made my ass look great, and they'd look better off.



Don't ask me what I was wearing. That's not the question.

