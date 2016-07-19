As far as supermodels go, Karlie Kloss is pretty damn athletic. She might have the ultra-long limbs and lithe proportions that are unofficial prerequisites to being a catwalk regular, but make no mistake: The girl is extremely toned, with an apparently ravenous appetite for muscle-scuplting workouts. Beyond the runway, a number of shoots she's done have put her athletic aptitude on full display. Exhibit A: this SELF cover story. Or, say, working with Nike starting in 2014 (the brand traditionally works with athletes, not models).
Now Kloss has another campaign to her name that combines fashion and fitness. The model has been tapped as the face of Adidas by Stella McCartney's fall 2016 campaign. In a statement from Adidas, Kloss praised the pairing up between the German sportswear behemoth and the proudly vegan luxury label as "the perfect intersection of style and function, resulting in a collection that empowers women to feel strong and confident."
This isn't the first time the model has worked with the sportswear brand. She was featured in Adidas's "I'm Here to Create" video series back in February, and she's also appeared in ads for Adidas proper.
“Karlie is a true Adidas by Stella McCartney woman,” McCartney said in a statement. “She has that unique energy that drives others, whether she is in front of the camera or challenging herself on the gym or on the track, all while expressing her own style."
These images of Kloss in the high-end (and, yes, splurge-ier) workout garb, shot against lush nature backdrops, may or may not actually motivate you to get sweaty. But they certainly further the case for Kloss as one of the sportiest models in the biz these days.
