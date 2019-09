As far as supermodels go, Karlie Kloss is pretty damn athletic. She might have the ultra-long limbs and lithe proportions that are unofficial prerequisites to being a catwalk regular, but make no mistake: The girl is extremely toned, with an apparently ravenous appetite for muscle-scuplting workouts. Beyond the runway, a number of shoots she's done have put her athletic aptitude on full display. Exhibit A: this SELF cover story . Or, say, working with Nike starting in 2014 (the brand traditionally works with athletes, not models).Now Kloss has another campaign to her name that combines fashion and fitness. The model has been tapped as the face of Adidas by Stella McCartney's fall 2016 campaign. In a statement from Adidas, Kloss praised the pairing up between the German sportswear behemoth and the proudly vegan luxury label as "the perfect intersection of style and function, resulting in a collection that empowers women to feel strong and confident."