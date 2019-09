The Secret To This High-End Athleisure Site's Success

Warner Johnson’s seven years of experience teaching Physique57 classes was also an impetus to show workout clothes on people who work out for a living. “I’d witnessed the power you hold as a fitness professional, on a mic in front of a class of 20-plus women listening to your every word, whether you’re telling them to ‘squeeze-and-tuck’ or your skin-care regimen, or what kind of yoga pants you’re wearing.” In Carbon38’s early days, whenever Warner Johnson wore an item stocked on the site while teaching classes, it would promptly sell out.As for the name, it has endearingly geeky origins. “If you add up all the carbon atoms in all the humans on earth, it’s 10 to the 38th power, and the URL was on sale for $1.99 on GoDaddy.com,” Warner Johnson says. And the site's offerings are just as approachable: Stocking unknown brands has been a priority since the its launch. "Everything on our site sells well; there isn't one brand that sells a lot better than others, and that speaks to the need in the marketplace," Gogolak says. "We can move a $60 pair of Onzie leggings and a $400 pair of Lucas Hugh leggings just the same."International sales account for 9% of the site's sales, and Dubai and Hong Kong are Carbon38's top-selling cities outside of the U.S. "There's one family in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia that purchases a lot; it's interesting to see their purchasing patterns," Warner Johnson says.