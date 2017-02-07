As far as the Aday story goes, this concept has a somewhat unexpected inspiration. "If you look at Star Wars, every single person in it, no matter what they’re doing, wears the same clothing every single day," He explained. "That really struck a chord with us: We want to get to the Star Wars-level of clothing." That meant finding fabrics that are both minimal and functional; performance pieces that can work for a variety of situations, no outfit change required. "We are the 'slash' generation, where everyone’s always d.j./producer/investment banker. We live more mixed lives now, and our clothes should always embody that." The duo found a factory that has manufactured for both well-known active and fashion brands, but the facilities kept their production of these two totally separate categories, until Aday brought them together. "We fell in love with the idea of connecting the two and creating something that had the best of both," Faulhaber said.