These Leggings Have Sold Out Overnight — Twice

The athleisure trend can be a fine line to walk. To do it right requires the perfect pair of leggings: polished and cool, yet practical and functional. It's asking a lot from your pants, but when you're literally supposed to be able to wear them to work, the gym, drinks, and beyond — they better deliver. That's where ADAY's Throw & Roll leggings come in.
Having sold out overnight not once, but twice, the brand relaunched these best-selling leggings this week and we're betting they'll be out of stock immediately the third time around, too. But what makes these so special? ADAY worked with the most technically advanced factory in Europe (the one that manufactured the now-banned Michael Phelps swimsuit that gave the Olympian an unfair advantage) to take the legging to new heights, adding details like a sculpting waistband, side phone pocket, bonded seams, and breathable, sweat wicking, UV-protective, quick-drying, AND pill-resistant compression fabric. Talk about a mouthful (in the best way, course).
And straight-up, they look really good, too. So, if you're in the market for a new pair of black leggings, we swear these won't let you down. Click on to shop them before they're totally wiped out, along with a few similar alternatives, just in case they are.
