Nike Just Launched An Entire Millennial Pink Collection

What are two things millennials can't live without? Nike, and the color pink, of course. So when we got word that the brand was launching an all-pink-everything collection, we knew it was onto something.
As of Wednesday, you can find a 23-piece selection of blush-colored products, from sports bras to sneakers, on Nike's site, proving the trendy (perhaps too trendy) hue isn't going anywhere. But, leave it to Nike to put its own badass twist on things: The company is calling this 'The Chrome Blush' collection, because it juxtaposes a traditionally feminine color with a metallic swoosh — a reference, the brand tells us, to powerful, sci-fi superheroines. Inspired by the concept of “women versus machine," we feel like this is a glimpse at the future of millennial pink — something edgier and more modern than ever before.
Click on to check out the collection and to stock up on all things pink — because you're not a real millennial until you've got the blush Nikes to prove it, right?