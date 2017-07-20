Nike Just Launched An Entire Millennial Pink Collection

As of Wednesday, you can find a 23-piece selection of blush-colored products, from sports bras to sneakers, on Nike's site, proving the trendy (perhaps too trendy) hue isn't going anywhere. But, leave it to Nike to put its own badass twist on things: The company is calling this 'The Chrome Blush' collection, because it juxtaposes a traditionally feminine color with a metallic swoosh — a reference, the brand tells us, to powerful, sci-fi superheroines. Inspired by the concept of “women versus machine," we feel like this is a glimpse at the future of millennial pink — something edgier and more modern than ever before.