The Internet Can't Get Over Meghan Markle's Messy Bun — & We Totally Get It

There are many reasons why Meghan Markle's upcoming wedding to Prince Harry is noteworthy... and her latest hairstyle just became another one. During her first official engagement of 2018 (a visit to Reprezent Radio in Brixton, London along with her fiancé), Markle wore minimal makeup and swept her long brunette hair into a loose bun with face-framing tendrils. As in, the same style that we wear once our blowouts lose their bounce, or when we're too busy to shampoo, or when we just don't feel like doing our damn hair. Granted, it's not a groundbreaking look — even though there is a careful art to looking perfectly imperfect. But it is a step down from the structured coifs that we're used to seeing from other royals, and honestly, it's refreshing as hell. And for the most part, social media seems to agree:
I LOVE the fact Meghan Markle is doing official royal events with her hair in a messy bun. I know it's just hair, but it feels so much more relatable/less stuffy— Coco's Tea Party (@cocosteaparty) January 9, 2018
I'm already jealous of #MeghanMarkle's effortless bun. Seriously, nothing is harder than putting your hair in a bun and making it look like you didn't spend half an hour on it.— Cate Dashwood (@catedashwood) January 9, 2018
Pretty sure Meghan Markle just pulled off a 'just-got-out-of-bed-throw-my-hair-up-quickly-cuz-I'm-late' bun to her second public engagement, and I'm throwing away my brush for the rest of 2018.— Erin Somerville (@erinbsomerville) January 9, 2018
Love that Meghan Markle looks like she just chucked her hair up in a bun 2 minutes before she had to leave the palace. Relatable princess. I like it.— Hannah (@HannahHanzie) January 9, 2018
But of course, there will always be a few haters lurking in the corner. The Daily Mail posted about Markle's appearance, calling her hair disheveled. A Twitter user agreed, requesting that the retired actress find a hairstylist, stat. "Shes always having a #badhairday," they wrote. "Better fitting #clothes, perhaps? Even her bun is untidy. #notgood."
We, on the other hand, love a good "stars, they're just like us" moment when it comes to beauty. Markle could've visited any salon across the pond to get a glossy, bouncy blowout. She could've been contoured and highlighted until she looked like a walking Facetune tutorial. Instead, Markle has already sidestepped the unspoken standards of beauty in favor of doing her own thing. It's a basic messy bun to some — but to us, the hairstyle is only the beginning of endless relatable beauty looks we'll see from our American royal in the years to come.
