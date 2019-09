The Internet Can't Get Over Meghan Markle's Messy Bun — & We Totally Get It

There are many reasons why Meghan Markle's upcoming wedding to Prince Harry is noteworthy... and her latest hairstyle just became another one. During her first official engagement of 2018 (a visit to Reprezent Radio in Brixton, London along with her fiancé), Markle wore minimal makeup and swept her long brunette hair into a loose bun with face-framing tendrils. As in, the same style that we wear once our blowouts lose their bounce, or when we're too busy to shampoo, or when we just don't feel like doing our damn hair. Granted, it's not a groundbreaking look — even though there is a careful art to looking perfectly imperfect. But it is a step down from the structured coifs that we're used to seeing from other royals , and honestly, it's refreshing as hell. And for the most part, social media seems to agree: