Story from Celebrity Beauty

The Internet Can't Get Over Meghan Markle's Messy Bun — & We Totally Get It

Khalea Underwood
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images.
There are many reasons why Meghan Markle's upcoming wedding to Prince Harry is noteworthy... and her latest hairstyle just became another one. During her first official engagement of 2018 (a visit to Reprezent Radio in Brixton, London along with her fiancé), Markle wore minimal makeup and swept her long brunette hair into a loose bun with face-framing tendrils. As in, the same style that we wear once our blowouts lose their bounce, or when we're too busy to shampoo, or when we just don't feel like doing our damn hair. Granted, it's not a groundbreaking look — even though there is a careful art to looking perfectly imperfect. But it is a step down from the structured coifs that we're used to seeing from other royals, and honestly, it's refreshing as hell. And for the most part, social media seems to agree:
Advertisement
But of course, there will always be a few haters lurking in the corner. The Daily Mail posted about Markle's appearance, calling her hair disheveled. A Twitter user agreed, requesting that the retired actress find a hairstylist, stat. "Shes always having a #badhairday," they wrote. "Better fitting #clothes, perhaps? Even her bun is untidy. #notgood."
We, on the other hand, love a good "stars, they're just like us" moment when it comes to beauty. Markle could've visited any salon across the pond to get a glossy, bouncy blowout. She could've been contoured and highlighted until she looked like a walking Facetune tutorial. Instead, Markle has already sidestepped the unspoken standards of beauty in favour of doing her own thing. It's a basic messy bun to some — but to us, the hairstyle is only the beginning of endless relatable beauty looks we'll see from our American royal in the years to come.
Read These Stories Next:
"Hair Dusting" Is The Secret To Healthier, Longer Hair
Hairstyles That Will Be HUGE In 2017
12 Before & After Photos That Show How Important Your Hair Part Is
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series