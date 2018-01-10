The Internet Can't Get Over Meghan Markle's Messy Bun — & We Totally Get It

We, on the other hand, love a good "stars, they're just like us" moment when it comes to beauty. Markle could've visited any salon across the pond to get a glossy, bouncy blowout. She could've been contoured and highlighted until she looked like a walking Facetune tutorial. Instead, Markle has already sidestepped the unspoken standards of beauty in favour of doing her own thing. It's a basic messy bun to some — but to us, the hairstyle is only the beginning of endless relatable beauty looks we'll see from our American royal in the years to come.