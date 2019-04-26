There's a royal phenomenon that's been dissected and discussed for years known as the "Kate Middleton effect" — that is, the Duchess of Cambridge's unique ability to instill retail fever in adoring fans around the globe. It's been almost two decades since Middleton stepped into the public eye and she's continued to sell out dozens of items, from the Reiss dress she wore to meet the Obamas to the Zara coat she wore out and about in London.
"The Kate Effect may be worth £1 billion to the U.K. fashion industry," Newsweek reported back in 2012. Clearly, the international public wants a slice of the royal pie — or at least the look. However, while all eyes have been on the Duchess' wardrobe, we've turned to analyzing her beauty signatures.
After all, Middleton has been known to accessorize everything from gowns to casual riding ensembles with the same glam: barrel curls, nude lip color, and heavily-rouged cheeks, but it goes a lot deeper than that. For one, she never wears a sharp hair part, always has her bottom lashes lined, and we've yet to find a picture of her signature bun positioned above her ears. It's calculated, to say the least.
Middleton takes this look and adds her own flair. We've rounded up five things she always does so that you, too, can get that royal glow.