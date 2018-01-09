After all, Middleton has been known to accessorise everything from gowns to casual riding ensembles with the same glam: barrel curls, nude lip colour, and heavily-rouged cheeks, but it goes a lot deeper than that. Think: she never wears a sharp hair part, always has her bottom lashes lined, and we've yet to find a picture of her signature bun positioned above her ears. It's calculated, to say the least.