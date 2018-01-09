There's a royal phenomenon that's been dissected and discussed for years known as the "Kate Middleton effect." That is, the Duchess of Cambridge's unique ability to instil retail fever in adoring fans around the globe. It's been almost two decades since Middleton stepped into the public eye and she's continued to sell out dozens of items, from the Reiss dress she wore to meet the Obamas to the Zara coat she wore out and about in London last month.
"The Kate Effect may be worth £1 billion to the U.K. fashion industry," Newsweek reported back in 2012. Clearly, the international public wants a slice of the royal pie — or at least the look. However, while all eyes have been on the Duchess' wardrobe, we've turned to analysing her beauty signatures.
After all, Middleton has been known to accessorise everything from gowns to casual riding ensembles with the same glam: barrel curls, nude lip colour, and heavily-rouged cheeks, but it goes a lot deeper than that. Think: she never wears a sharp hair part, always has her bottom lashes lined, and we've yet to find a picture of her signature bun positioned above her ears. It's calculated, to say the least.
Middleton takes this look — which reminds some of classic pageant beauty — and adds her own flair. The result: One piece of the princess puzzle — and her fans can't get enough. In honour of the Duchess' birthday today, we've rounded up five things she always does so that you, too, can get that royal glow.