Meghan Markle's Beauty Routine Is Actually Affordable — But Only Today

Today is a very good day to be Meghan Markle. The Suits star turned soon-to-be-royal captured the heart of Prince Harry last year (apparently it was love at first sight) and today the world is buzzing with news of their engagement. Everyone, not just Harry, is falling hard for the feminist actress and humanitarian, who is bringing much needed progressive change to the royal family.
And it looks like Markle is already experiencing the princess effect; since the pair were photographed morning, her chic white coat is already sold out (and has since been re-named after her) and people are scrambling for details on that three-stone ring, which was created using stones from Princess Diana's collection.
But, good news, you can still score some Markle's favorite beauty products — many of which she was likely wearing this morning. And, because their engagement falls on the biggest cyber shopping day of the year, great news: They're all on sale, too.
Read on to find out what Markle wears on the daily, and how to get it on a non-royal budget.