Ever since the news broke that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged, we've been trying to learn everything we can about the couple's relationship. Per Clarence House's official announcement, we know that the wedding will be sometime next spring. And thanks to People, we know that Markle won't officially be a princess, though she likely will become a duchess.
But what about the engagement itself? Well, the couple has posed for their official engagement photos at Kensington Palace — giving us a closer look at Markle's engagement ring.
As People reports, Prince Harry designed the three-stone diamond ring himself. It was created by Cleave and Company, the Queen's jewelers. And those aren't just any diamonds on Markle's ring, either. The smaller diamonds on each side of the large diamond are from Princess Diana's own jewel collection, according to People. The bigger diamond, meanwhile, is from Botswana, where Prince Harry and Markle visited during a trip to Africa earlier this year.
Prince William took a similar path when he and Kate Middleton got engaged, People notes — he gave Middleton Princess Diana's own engagement ring.
Markle and Prince Harry are positively radiant in the engagement photos — it looks like these two lovebirds can't wait to tie the knot. And it sounds like they nailed the engagement press conference, too.
When reporters asked Prince Harry when he knew Markle was the one, he responded, "The very first time we met," according to People. Could he have given a sweeter answer? Markle also apparently told reporters that the proposal was "very" romantic — hopefully we'll hear more details about that soon, too!
