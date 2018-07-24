Every Time Meghan Markle's Family Has Tried To Sabotage Her Since The Royal Wedding

To everyone watching around the globe, the Royal Wedding was a Disney-esque fairytale love story. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had moved past the nail-biting drama leading up to their nuptials and looked happier and more in love than ever. Harry had found his duchess, and Meghan met her prince. And they all lived happily ever after.
For a few weeks.
Less than a month after the Royal Wedding, the Markle family melodrama was in full swing again the moment Meghan's father, Thomas Markle Sr., gabbed away royal secrets on Good Morning Britain. As if that wasn't enough, he then chastised the Queen (the QUEEN!) and said he felt "shunned" by Meghan. With all of this insanity, no wonder Meghan's new mother-in-law, Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, let some major royal tea slip about how the royals really felt about the Markle family theatrics around the wedding.
Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Grant, has been making her own news, lashing out against the new Duchess of Sussex on Twitter. It's all probably to promote her upcoming memoir about life with Meghan titled The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister. Meghan and Harry have only been married 66 days. It's going to be several years until the Markle family's antics die down.
If family stress wasn't enough, a source told Us Weekly about Meghan's alleged frustration at royal protocol that impedes her from requesting the Markles stop this media sideshow or even publicly commenting on it.
In all this, the person who is closest to Meghan, her mother Doria Ragland, has stayed mum, with nary a peep to the paps who no doubt hound her every move. Thankfully, Meghan has also won the hearts of her new family members, including her new granny-by-marriage, Queen Elizabeth, as witnessed in these now iconic photos of the two giggling.
