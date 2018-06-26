Meghan Markle’s Dad Is Mad The Queen Will Meet With Trump & Not Him

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, is reportedly ticked because the Queen won't meet with him. She will, however, meet with Donald Trump. Hence why he's ticked. Markle spoke to TMZ this week about his frustration. (Look, relationships between in-laws are hard!)
"If the Queen is willing to meet our arrogant and insensitive president she has no excuse not to meet me," Markle told the outlet, adding, "I'm nowhere near as bad."
"I mean, [Trump] has to see the head of state. Putting his foot on British soil, it’s job one, it’s very important, very symbolic," the US ambassador to England told the New York Post. This is contrary to earlier reports, which stated that Trump's 2018 visit had been downgraded from "state visit" to "working visit." (A state visit is official and requires pomp and circumstance. A working visit is a bit less, well, stately.)
Nevertheless, Queen Elizabeth will be meeting with Trump — before she's even met her ever-chatty, ever-confusing new American relative. Markle didn't attend the Royal Wedding due to a confusion of health problems and PR crises.
Markle also told TMZ that he will go to England soon to visit Meghan and the family.
