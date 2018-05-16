How The Royal Wedding Has Turned Into A Soap Opera

If he had asked me a year ago, I would have absolutely said yes to Prince Harry's proposal. Now, no offense to Harry, I'm not so sure. Becoming a part of the royal family sounds good on paper, but the courtship between the Prince and his fiancée Meghan Markle was no walk in the park, and with the wedding just a few days away, thing have gotten downright traumatic.
I feel like I've tuned into the world's poshest soap opera (you might know it as Downton Abbey) and there's no way to change the channel. What should be the happiest day of Markle's Hallmark movie life has instead become wracked with family drama, last-minute cancellations, and someone spray-painting the word "fork" all around Windsor Castle. We just need someone we thought was dead to show back up, and this puts even Days Of Our Lives to shame.
All Markle wants is a nice wedding and likely an extremely jaunty hat — not to have every facet of her life dissected and dragged through the tabloids mere moments before she walks down the aisle. This poor girl!
So much has happened, that it can be hard to keep track, so ahead we've laid out all the soap opera moments from Markle and Prince Harry's life, starting from the very beginning.