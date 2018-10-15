A Timeline of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Romance

On November 27, 2017, Clarence House, the house of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, announced the news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement.
"His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month," the initial statement confirmed, following much speculation. "Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace."
"On the news of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle's engagement, The Prince of Wales, speaking for himself and The Duchess of Cornwall, said: "We're thrilled. We're both thrilled. We hope they'll be very happy indeed," Clarence House announced in a tweet.
Shortly after, the couple announced the wedding ceremony would take place on May 19 — however, there's so much more to their story. While you may have only heard of Markle in the last year, the couple's relationship has gone through many milestones in the lead up to the happy day.
Rumors of Prince Harry and Markle's impending engagement began swirling after reports surfaced that the actress would be leaving Suits, where she starred in the role of Rachel Zane since 2011. The couple reportedly met back in July of 2016, but reports of her being "the one" cropped up shortly after they confirmed their relationship in October.
In just a year, the couple, who have mostly remained private about their relationship, secured a place in the hearts of pop culture-lovers everywhere as an example of a more modern Royal relationship, one that was filled with rare public appearances but a whole lot of adoration.
Ahead is a timeline that explains how it all began, and the important steps the couple has taken between their July 2016 and May 2018's happy wedding.
“
FEBRUARY 2017
”