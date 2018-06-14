Meghan Markle & The Queen Spent The Day Gossiping

Meeting in-laws is hard enough without them being literal monarchs. Luckily, there's no mortal soul Meghan Markle can't charm — even those blessed by divine right. These photos from Markle and Queen Elizabeth's first one-on-one outing in Cheshire on Monday prove that their friendship is going off without a hitch, and it's all thanks to a serious case of the giggles.
As the duo watched a performance by some local Cheshire school children, they couldn't stop smiling and laughing, and exchanging comments that we only wish we could have overheard. Perhaps they were commenting on how cute the children were, or maybe even reminiscing on Markle's viral curtsy moment that surfaced last week.
Not only do these photos make great phone backgrounds, but they also mean that Markle is acclimating to royal life just fine following her highly-anticipated wedding to Prince Harry. As an American who had been previously married, she was a more modern choice for the prince, but judging by the Queen's smile, that's exactly what Buckingham Palace needed.