Prince Harry Subtly Telling Meghan Markle To Curtsy Is The Classiest Thing I've Seen All Week

Meghan Markle may officially be royalty, but that doesn't mean she's not still learning. While husband Prince Harry has grown up in this world of tradition and rules and corgis, Markle is getting a crash course. Luckily, she has the best teacher. In a new video taken of the couple at Trooping the Colour (the official celebration of the Queen's birthday) this past Saturday, they share a subtle moment that perfectly encapsulates why everyone is head over heels for their love.
Specifically, the video shows Markle and Prince Harry anticipating the arrival of Queen Elizabeth. Markle knows she should curtsy, she's just not sure when, and that's when fans' lip-reading skills came in handy.
"Do it?" she appears to ask her husband under her breath while staring straight forward.
"Yes," he mutters back as he bows his head. It's a simple moment, but it exemplifies the partnership they share and how they approach even the simplest things as a team.
While this moment was all about tradition, Markle balanced it out by adding her signature dash of modernity. If you take a look at her shoulders — well, that's the whole thing. Her shoulders are on display, a somewhat unprecedented choice for a formal event. But Markle is an unprecedented Duchess, and with that comes iconic moments (and dresses) like this one. I'll curtsy to that.
