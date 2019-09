Prince Harry Subtly Telling Meghan Markle To Curtsy Is The Classiest Thing I've Seen All Week

Meghan Markle may officially be royalty , but that doesn't mean she's not still learning. While husband Prince Harry has grown up in this world of tradition and rules and corgis, Markle is getting a crash course. Luckily, she has the best teacher. In a new video taken of the couple at Trooping the Colour (the official celebration of the Queen's birthday) this past Saturday, they share a subtle moment that perfectly encapsulates why everyone is head over heels for their love.