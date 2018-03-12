Meghan Markle & The Queen Just Made Their Big Debut

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding is coming up so quickly that we can almost hear the church bells. Though the world is thrilled to see just what she'll be wearing and who will be in attendance, the real magic happened on Monday when she stepped out in public for the first time ever with Queen Elizabeth II to celebrate Commonwealth Day.
Yes, everyone, the U.S.-born actress-turned-future-Duchess has made an official appearance with the matriarchal match of our dreams — and she couldn't have looked better doing it. Markle wore a black dress under an elegant cream coat with a matching beret and understated clutch. To complete the look, she wore her hair in a sleek, straight style and opted for natural makeup; though we don't know if it was her highlighter or the Queen's presence that gave her a radiant glow. If history is proof, it's only a matter of time before her wardrobe sells out.
Please just take a moment to appreciate how natural being part of the royal family seems to be for Markle.
Here she is just casually entering the church grounds behind the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle arrive at @wabbey for the #CommonwealthDay Service.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 12, 2018
The Commonwealth Service is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/gBXY4Dp7IL
Here she is in church sitting one row behind the Queen. She's closer than even Middleton is! Like, if she really wanted to, she could reach out and touch the Queen's shoulder. This is big, people!!!
The Queen is joined by other Members of The Royal Family at @Wabbey as they celebrate #CommonwealthDay. pic.twitter.com/Vjy5gIgDZU— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 12, 2018
You might need to sit down for this one. Here's a couple of photos of a small child giving Markle some fresh posies. This is the stuff dreams are made of!
As The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle departed @wabbey, they received some beautiful posies - thank you! pic.twitter.com/jQ1zZPUKWZ— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 12, 2018
The theme of this year's Commonwealth Day is "Towards a Common Future," which couldn't seem more appropriate for both the world and the royal family, which have experienced some shakeups over the past year. Thankfully, for the royal family, the shakeups have been less about tariffs and threats about nuclear war and more about becoming more diverse, inclusive, and outspoken as a family unit.
Markle's appearance with the Queen came on the heels of her recent chat with her soon-to-be in-laws at the Royal Foundation Forum, where they talked about togetherness and unity. Her commitment to the family is more than just lip service, though. Last week, Markle was baptized and confirmed at the Church of England, as is customary for members of the royal family.
She's on a roll, and we can't wait to see what's in store for her next!
