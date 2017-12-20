Planning a wedding in five months is no easy feat, especially when you’re planning the biggest nuptials of the year in secret. Such is life when you’re Meghan Markle, a soon-to-be royal, we suppose. And while there is a LOT to be decided on (the food, the music, the flower arrangements), we are, of course, waiting on one very important detail: the dress. And People is reporting that Kensington Palace has requested Israel-based bridal designer Inbal Dror send over sketches for potential gowns for Markle to wear during her May 19 ceremony.
Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding, Potential Dress Sketches Revealed https://t.co/bDk6UOEBRb— TMZ (@TMZ) December 19, 2017
“We received a request from the royal family to send a sketch,” a spokesperson for the designer tells the magazine. “Unfortunately it’s a secret and I can’t give more details about the sketch.” However, TMZ leaked the drawings on Monday, sharing the first sketches from the designer, who also created Beyoncé’s 2016 Grammy Awards dress. One of the drawings features long sleeves, a high neckline, and a long train.
Though unconfirmed, the designer’s drawings are likely one of many the palace requested for the big day. And while only time will tell what Markle will actually choose to wear down the aisle when she marries Prince Harry, in 2016, she hinted to Glamour magazine about what her wedding style will probably entail.
“I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic,” she told the magazine when her Suits character got married on the show. The actress notes that while she helped pick the dress, it's not indicative of her personal taste. When it comes to her style, Markle says that “classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist,” as she “personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic.” She considers Delphine Manivet and Christos Costarellos favorites “for their uniqueness and beauty.”
If her previous style choices have been any clue, we have a feel that whatever designer she chooses will be a nod to both her Canadian hometown and her exciting future as a new British royal.
