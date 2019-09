Planning a wedding in five months is no easy feat, especially when you’re planning the biggest nuptials of the year in secret. Such is life when you’re Meghan Markle, a soon-to-be royal, we suppose. And while there is a LOT to be decided on (the food, the music, the flower arrangements), we are, of course, waiting on one very important detail: the dress. And People is reporting that Kensington Palace has requested Israel-based bridal designer Inbal Dror send over sketches for potential gowns for Markle to wear during her May 19 ceremony.