You Have To See Meghan Markle With Her Natural Curls

This past Monday, the world woke up to what might just be the most positive news story to come out of 2017 thus far: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , his girlfriend of over a year, were engaged to be wed. The announcement sparkled an inevitable social-media frenzy, and naturally, people had questions about the 36-year-old American who was now mere months away from officially joining the British royal family. Who is she? Where is she from? What's her favorite drugstore body lotion ? Where did she get that wrap coat