Mark your calendars: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to get married on May 19, 2018. While it's unknown if the lovebirds have a special connection to that date, a few other celebrity couples certainly do.
May 19 also happens to mark the wedding anniversary of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, who were married on that day in 1997. Other famous people have tied the knot on that day, too. Alas, some have since split up, so it may not be that auspicious.
Rumours of Prince Harry and Markle's impending engagement began shortly after it was confirmed that the actress would be leaving her role on Suits. Sure enough, the couple announced that they were engaged on November 27.
Shortly after announcing their engagement, the couple shared that they would be following in the footsteps of his mother Princess Diana by televising their wedding ceremony. In a statement to Brides, a spokesperson for the couple said, "The couple of course wants the day to be a special, celebratory moment for their friends and family... They also want the day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too and are currently working through ideas for how this might be achieved."
