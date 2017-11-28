Meghan Markle Is Already Wearing Royal-Approved Nail Polish

It's official: 2017 doesn't totally suck. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially engaged, and even have the gorgeous photos to prove it. Naturally, the Suits star scored a sparkler of a ring when she said yes to the redheaded royal, but one thing you might not have noticed while staring at the pair's engagement photos? What brand of nail polish Markle was wearing to complement her new diamond. Fortunately, Yahoo! did — and it's a particularly special bottle of lacquer for the Royal Family.
OK! previously reported that the Royal Family's dress code discourages the women of the family from rocking bold polish, which is probably one of the reasons you've never seen Kate Middleton getting in on the bubble nail trend. (Err, one of.)
Advertisement
Fortunately, there are plenty of pretty options that won't make anyone clutch their pearls. According to Yahoo!, the pink colour Markle wears in her engagement photos is a favourite for anyone who prefers their polish to be "barely there."
Yahoo! reports that Queen Elizabeth II, a.k.a. Prince Harry's grandmother, adores Essie's "Ballet Slippers," and that Markle, too, wore the shade (or one just like it) for her photos. The brand is available at drugstores everywhere, which means that, while you might not be able to afford any of the Queen's fancy hats, stealing her nail style is incredibly simple.
It's well known that Essie's "Ballet Slippers" is a classic. In a 2012, Racked interviewed Essie manicurist Carla Kay, and she explained why the shade is so beloved:
"Ballet Slippers stands out from the rest because it's such a classic sheer-pink shade that goes well with every skin-tone. The colour application is also incredibly smooth and flawless and always results in a sophisticated and clean nail look," Kay explained, adding, "It's a favourite among brides everywhere for these reasons."
Could Markle wear this colour on her nails when she actually walks down the aisle? It's very possible — and the Queen would certainly approve.
Advertisement