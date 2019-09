Meghan Markle Is Already Wearing Royal-Approved Nail Polish

It's official: 2017 doesn't totally suck. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially engaged, and even have the gorgeous photos to prove it. Naturally, the Suits star scored a sparkler of a ring when she said yes to the redheaded royal, but one thing you might not have noticed while staring at the pair's engagement photos? What brand of nail polish Markle was wearing to complement her new diamond. Fortunately, Yahoo! did — and it's a particularly special bottle of lacquer for the Royal Family.