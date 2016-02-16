Beyoncé Wore A Wedding Dress To The Grammys

Did you think wedding dresses were only for weddings? Well, Queen Bey would like to inform you that is incorrect.
The "Formation" singer chose this slinky white number for her surprise appearance at last night's Grammy Awards. Her loyal followers, a.k.a. the Bey Hive, quickly pointed out on Twitter that the dress came from bridal designer Inbal Dror's 2016 collection.
The heavily embroidered, sheer-paneled gown features dramatic front slits, and a button collar that gives it an almost Victorian feel. She accessorized with diamond-shaped Lorraine Schwartz earrings.
As usual, Beyoncé looked positively stunning as she presented the final award of the night, Record of the Year, to Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson — with whom she performed at last week's Super Bowl halftime show — for their hit song "Uptown Funk."
It's not the first time Bey has rocked a wedding-inspired look to the Grammys. In 2014, she donned this gorgeous, form-fitting gown by Michael Costello. And last year, she performed at the ceremony in this sparkly white caped dress. Those weren't technically wedding dresses. But they should be, because, wow.
Advertisement