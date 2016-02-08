Beyoncé Slays At Super Bowl Halftime, Wins Dance Battle With Bruno Mars

The Super Bowl 50 halftime show featured a bouncy performance from Coldplay, Bruno Mars uptown funking it up, and Beyoncé performing her latest song, "Formation," right on the field. But nothing could compare to Beyoncé and Bruno Mars going head-to-head in an epic dance battle.
The show kicked off with the ostensible headliner, Coldplay, employing the Holi motif it used in the video for "Hymn for the Weekend." The band played hits like "Viva La Vida" and "Paradise," accompanied by a team of child violinists and a marching band.
The tone and look of the show changed drastically when Bruno Mars took the stage to perform his hit, "Uptown Funk." Neon colors gave way to black leather. But Mars was overshadowed as soon as Beyoncé came on stage with her amazing army of dancers. No, she didn't sing that Red Lobster lyric, but she had swag aplenty. (And now, you'll be able to see her on tour.)
The show then became a boys-versus-girls competition, with a face-off between Beyoncé's ladies in formation and Bruno Mars' guys. Obviously, the girls won in our book, though Beyoncé and Mars seemed to reconcile before it was all over. (Chris Martin also awkwardly participated.)
The whole shebang ended with a tribute to the legends that have played the Super Bowl halftime show in the past. The message "Believe In Love" was projected on the stands as all of this year's performers sang Coldplay's "Up&Up."
