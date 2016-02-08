Okay ladies, now let's get in formation. Formation to buy our tickets to The Formation World Tour, that is. Beyoncé dominated the field at the Super Bowl halftime show, performing her new song, "Formation," live for the first time — and when the show was over, she put on an even bigger show. Buying up a few precious seconds of Super Bowl ad time, she revealed The Formation World Tour.
The summer 2016 tour will take her to stadiums worldwide, with the first date coming on April 27. Dates will be divided between North America and Europe and run through mid-July, with the full list below.
Beyoncé broke the internet twice this weekend, it seems — her website went down the moment the commercial aired tonight.
She's also giving fans a chance to donate through #BeyGOOD to the United Way's continued work surrounding the water crisis in Flint, Michigan — in partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Flint. More details to come on how to contribute, via the BeyGOOD Twitter account.
Could a surprise album be far behind this surprise single and tour? A betting woman wouldn't bet against Beyoncé, ever.
NORTH AMERICA:
April 27 — Miami, FL at Marlins Park
April 29 — Tampa, FL at Raymond James Stadium
May 1 — Atlanta, GA at Georgia Dome
May 3 — Raleigh, NC at Carter-Finley Stadium
May 5 — Nashville, TN at Nissan Stadium
May 7 — Houston, TX at NRG Stadium
May 9 — Dallas, TX at AT&T Stadium
May 12 — San Diego, CA at Qualcomm Stadium
May 14 — Los Angeles, CA at Rose Bowl
May 16 — San Francisco, CA at Levi's Stadium
May 18 — Seattle, WA at CenturyLink Field
May 20 — Edmonton, Alberta at Commonwealth Stadium
May 23 — Minneapolis, MN at TCF Bank Stadium
May 25 — Toronto, Ontario at Rogers Centre
May 27 — Chicago, IL at Soldier Field
May 29 — Detroit, MI at Ford Field
May 31 — Pittsburgh, PA at Heinz Field
June 3 — Boston, MA at Gillette Stadium
June 5 — Philadelphia, PA at Lincoln Financial Field
June 7 — New York, NY at Citi Field
June 10 — Baltimore, MD at M&T Bank Stadium
June 12 — Hershey, PA at Hersheypark Stadium
EUROPE:
June 28 — Sunderland, U.K. at Stadium of Light
June 30 — Cardiff, U.K. at Millennium Stadium
July 2 — London, U.K. at Wembley Stadium
July 5 — Manchester, U.K. at Emirates Old Trafford
July 7 — Glasgow, U.K. at Hampden Park
July 9 — Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park
July 12 — Dusseldorf, Germany at Esprit Arena
July 14 — Zurich, Switzerland at Letzigrund
July 16 — Amsterdam, Netherlands at Arena
July 18 — Milan, Italy at Stadio San Siro
July 21 — Paris, France at Stade de France
July 24 — Copenhagen, Denmark at Parken
July 26 — Stockholm, Sweden at Friends Arena
July 29 — Frankfurt, Germany at Commerzbank-Arena
July 31 — Brussels, Belgium at Roi Baudouin
