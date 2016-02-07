Story from Pop Culture

Celebrities Lost Their Minds Over Beyoncé's "Formation" Video

Ally Hickson
Photo courtesy of Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment.

By now, you've probably watched Beyoncé's "Formation" video at least 10 times and are hashtagging every Facebook post with #HotSauceInMyBagSwag.

Once again, she's changed the game with a surprise drop. Queen Bey's new video has managed to spark discussions about activism, art, and celebrating Blackness. And it's got all of her fans — especially celebrities — freaking out and ready to get in #Formation.

Some celebrities couldn't help but tweet out lyrics:

Sophia Bush gave us some throwback realness to celebrate:

Solange was there for her sister with some Knowles family love:

Zendaya said it all with one word:
Rowan Blanchard knows that Bey is a "Black Bill Gates in the making":

Laverne Cox and Gabrielle Union were all of us:

John Legend had to meme it:

Southwest Airlines had to get in on the "Formation" fun:

Red Lobster was ready:

Uzo Aduba was all about the unapologetic Blackness:

Beyoncé made Chance feel good about himself:

Mindy Kaling tweeted the Beyoncé appreciation trifecta, including lyrics, love, and #HotSauceInHerBagSwag:

But mostly, people were ready to put hot sauce in their bags:
