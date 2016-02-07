By now, you've probably watched Beyoncé's "Formation" video at least 10 times and are hashtagging every Facebook post with #HotSauceInMyBagSwag.
Once again, she's changed the game with a surprise drop. Queen Bey's new video has managed to spark discussions about activism, art, and celebrating Blackness. And it's got all of her fans — especially celebrities — freaking out and ready to get in #Formation.
Some celebrities couldn't help but tweet out lyrics:
Sophia Bush gave us some throwback realness to celebrate:
The new @beyonce? Yup. On it. pic.twitter.com/Tu1GIdsGrS #formation— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) February 6, 2016
Solange was there for her sister with some Knowles family love:
Y'all gonna learn bout dem children of Celestine & Mathew, lol.— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) February 6, 2016
Slay sis, slay✊🏾
And Slay niece, slay 👼🏾
Zendaya said it all with one word:
Rowan Blanchard knows that Bey is a "Black Bill Gates in the making":
"I just may be a black Bill Gates in the making" pic.twitter.com/0T0GAZiMay— Rowan Blanchard (@rowblanchard) February 7, 2016
Laverne Cox and Gabrielle Union were all of us:
Getting myself together after watching the new @Beyonce video #Formation #ISlay. #YASGAWD #Beyhive #throwback #DC3 braids— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) February 6, 2016
Beyonce! Beyonce! Beyonce! #redlobster #hotsauce #blackbillgates #Formation EVERYTHING!— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 6, 2016
John Legend had to meme it:
When you realize your dad took your mom to red lobster every week pic.twitter.com/Re7PPLmbvI— John Legend (@johnlegend) February 6, 2016
Southwest Airlines had to get in on the "Formation" fun:
Got hot sauce in your bag?— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) February 7, 2016
Checked: #SWAg
Carryon: 3.4 ounces or less.#Formation https://t.co/BMp35uLp0F
Red Lobster was ready:
"Cheddar Bey Biscuits" has a nice ring to it, don't you think? #Formation @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/QzgVtYAKNo— Red Lobster (@redlobster) February 7, 2016
Uzo Aduba was all about the unapologetic Blackness:
"I like my Negro nose with Jackson 5 nostrils." #ISlay #Formation— Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) February 6, 2016
Beyoncé made Chance feel good about himself:
Beyonce just made me so proud of my nose. 😭😭 #Formation— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 6, 2016
Mindy Kaling tweeted the Beyoncé appreciation trifecta, including lyrics, love, and #HotSauceInHerBagSwag:
When a new @Beyonce video drops you want @cschleichsrun to have your number— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) February 7, 2016
🎶 You know you the bitch you cause all this conversation 🎶— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) February 6, 2016
But mostly, people were ready to put hot sauce in their bags:
I am just yelling "I GOT HOT SAUCE IN MY BAG" in everyone's face sorry I can't help myself— Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) February 7, 2016