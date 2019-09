By now, you've probably watched Beyoncé's "Formation" video at least 10 times and are hashtagging every Facebook post with #HotSauceInMyBagSwag.Once again, she's changed the game with a surprise drop. Queen Bey's new video has managed to spark discussions about activism, art, and celebrating Blackness. And it's got all of her fans — especially celebrities — freaking out and ready to get in #Formation.Some celebrities couldn't help but tweet out lyrics: