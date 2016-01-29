Ms. Knowles/Mrs. Carter and Coldplay released a brand-new music video — "Hymn for the Weekend" — today, ahead of their upcoming Super Bowl performance. The video, shot in Mumbai, includes dancing in the streets, colorful garb, and fire-breathers, for starters. It also features Beyoncé wearing traditional Indian attire and makeup, which is where the appropriation accusations come into play.
It seems like the internet is divided on the topic. Some are making the argument that since the video was shot by an Indian director, incorporates traditional events, and features popular Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, it's more appreciation than appropriation. Others...well, keep reading. These reactions lead us to a bigger question: Where does the line between cultural appreciation and appropriation start to blur?
Scroll through for Twitter reactions, and let us know in the comments where you stand on the issue.
Coldplay/Beyoncé went to India and hired real Indian women to feature in the video with them, that's appreciating their culture.— prude (@YeIIowbang) January 29, 2016
In Coldplay's video, Beyoncé was wearing the traditional clothing with other women in the actual culture. How is that wrong?— Karisa. (@Karisanewkirk) January 29, 2016
Cultural appropriation is about power structures just as with racism. How is Beyoncé, a black woman, offensively appropriating?— nygma (@Seauxmali) January 29, 2016
It's clear those accusing #Beyoncé of "cultural appropriation" don't know the meaning of this academic terminology.— SETH LEMON (@Seth_Lemon) January 29, 2016
"Why aren't y'all attacking Beyonce for cultural appropriation?" pic.twitter.com/ZAQ9nJJUAt— reggie (@1942bs) January 29, 2016
like, love me some Bey. We all know that. But yeah, we couldn't have found a Bollywood actress to play a Bollywood actress?— Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) January 29, 2016
you guys gonna let this slide cos it's Bey? or can we talk about how she's disrespecting my culture :) pic.twitter.com/FCwcDDdH3D— hana ✨ (@veIveteendream) January 29, 2016
when Kylie wears a bindi its appropriation but when Beyoncé is in full blown desi attire its appreciation??? ok— Syeda (@syedaaaa_) January 29, 2016
Just gonna throw this out there, if Beyoncé&Coldplay are PROFITING from a culture that isn't there's and gaining praise, it's appropriation— cazafortuna (@caramelputa) January 29, 2016
i dont even know what to say about this coldplay video except can white rock bands please stop filming holi videos in india, thank you.— ahmed ali akbar (@radbrowndads) January 29, 2016