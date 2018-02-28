William & Kate & Harry & Meghan Just Made Their First Public Appearance

Oh, look! It's William & Kate plus two! Prince William and Prince Harry went on a very public double date today at the inaugural Royal Foundation Forum. The foursome — Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle — gathered to discuss the future of the Foundation, a charitable effort that William and Harry spearheaded in 2009. At the event, Markle referred to the collaboration as "togetherness at its finest." (We couldn't agree more, although we do think the show Togetherness should have a reboot anyway.)
Middleton joined the foundation in 2012. The full name of the foundation is The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry. Ostensibly, when Markle marries into the family in May, the name of the foundation will grow by a third. (The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge plus Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan?)
"Ten years ago, Harry and I were still serving full-time in the military, but we were starting to look to the next stages of our lives,” William told the crowd, referring to the foundation, according to People. “As we discussed together the best way to set out on our official work, we looked to the values our family had instilled in us." In the past, the foundation has focused on everything from alternative fuels and sustainable development to support of the armed forces.
Markle, though, will bring the foundation into new territory. She reportedly told the crowd that, once she's a fully fledged member of the foundation, she'd like to focus on women's issues specifically.
"I hear a lot of people speaking about girls’ empowerment and women's empowerment — you will hear people saying they are helping women find their voices," she explained. "I fundamentally disagree with that because women don’t need to find their voices, they need to be empowered to use it and people need to be urged to listen."
