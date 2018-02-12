This Is The Latest Itinerary For Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Wedding

Start setting your alarms because Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s anxiously awaited for wedding details have finally been revealed. Kensington Palace tweeted the official itinerary for the couple’s big day on May 19. Although Kate Middleton and Prince William were married at Westminster Abbey in London, this newly engaged couple will be taking a slightly simpler approach. The service will be at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in the English county of Berkshire at noon. That translates to 7 a.m. EST and 4 a.m. PST. (Yikes, sorry West Coast! Better have your fanciest pajamas and a strong cup of tea ready.)
The wedding service will begin at 12noon at St George's Chapel. The Dean of Windsor will conduct the service and The Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate as the couple make their vows. pic.twitter.com/dTS56fy22c— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 12, 2018
The royal wedding will be carried out by the Dean of Windsor and officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury. After the ceremony, the couple will embark on “a Carriage Procession from St George's Chapel through Windsor Town returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk.” This will allow the newlyweds to engage with fans and well-wishers for the first time as a married couple.
Markle will be baptized and confirmed into the Church of England before the wedding. Although she attended a Catholic high school, Markle herself is not Catholic. There's also been some speculation about the former Suits star giving a short speech at the reception at St. George's Hall, which would be breaking with tradition and ushering in a new style of royal weddings. We are all here for the bride getting to take a little bit of agency on her big day.
There are a million other rumors floating around about important specifics. Who will be designing Markle’s dress? Will Markle’s mom Doria Ragland actually get to walk her down the aisle? How many members from the cast of Suits will get to be in attendance? Is Elton John seriously going to be performing? A rendition of "Tiny Dancer" or "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" at Windsor Castle would certainly be iconic. We will just have to keep our ear to the ground and tune in day of to confirm.
