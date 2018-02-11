The star-studded guest list of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's spring wedding remains a mystery, but one celeb dropped a hint that he could be in attendance.
Music legend Elton John suspiciously rescheduled two performances the weekend of the royal wedding. The singer was scheduled to perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on May 18 and 19, but announced on Friday that those particular shows would be moved to May 6 and 16 — conveniently on days when Prince Harry is not getting married. John's website says the change is due to a "scheduling conflict," but did not go into further detail.
Choosing John to perform at the wedding wouldn't be a totally random choice, as the singer was friends with Princess Diana. In fact, John performed "Candle in the Wind," originally written about Marilyn Monroe, as a tribute to Prince Harry's mom at her funeral in 1997. That version of the song — which featured the new lines, "Goodbye England's rose/May you ever grow in our hearts" — would go on to become John's biggest hit.
John also spent time with Prince Harry in Italy last summer and told ITV’s Lorraine he could tell the prince "was totally in love." "He didn’t really discuss much personally," John explained, "but he said ‘I’m in love,’ and I thought, good for you." At that point, Harry hadn't yet announced his engagement to Markle, but the couple had already been dating for months.
Despite John's schedule change, though, neither he nor the engaged couple have confirmed that the "Rocket Man" singer will perform at the May 19 ceremony. There's been rumors that Ed Sheeran might sing at the wedding after he confirmed he would if asked by the royal couple. British hip-hop artist Stormzy even offered to play, although he contended that he might not be Prince Harry's first choice.
Who is Prince Harry's first choice? Well, he's danced to Coldplay and reportedly dated Ellie Goulding, who sang at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding, so it's really a toss-up on who might be there. What seems like a sure thing, though, is that John will be at Prince Harry's wedding, we'll just have to wait and see if he finds himself behind a piano.
